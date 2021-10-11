Say It Isn’t So: Happy 75th birthday, Daryl Hall

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Say it isn’t so! Daryl Hall celebrates a milestone birthday Monday, when he will turn 75. Here are some things you may not know about the blond half of Daryl Hall & John Oates, music’s most successful duo:

–Born Daryl Hohl, Hall met John Oates in 1967 in the service elevator of Philadelphia’s Adelphi Ballroom, where they both were trying to escape a fight between rival gangs.

–Prior to forming a duo with Oates, Hall was released a 1969 album as part of the rock duo Gulliver. He was also one of the group of musicians who, under the name Electric Indian, released the 1969 top 20 hit “Keem-O-Sabe.”

–Hall’s favorite hobby is buying and restoring historic homes. In 2014, he even hosted a show on the DIY Network called Daryl’s Restoration Over-Hall.

–Since 2007, Hall has hosted Live from Daryl’s House, an ongoing concert series that features him duetting with fellow musicians. At first, the series originated from his home in Millerton, NY; now it takes place at his club, Daryl’s House, in Pawling, NY.

–Don’t ever refer to his music as “blue-eyed soul.” Daryl hates the term, insisting, “Soul music is not about race.” He doesn’t like the term “yacht rock” either, and don’t even think about calling them Hall & Oates: It’s Daryl Hall & John Oates. “The reason we’ve always insisted on our full names is because we consider ourselves to be two individual artists, Hall told the San Jose Mercury News. “We’re not really a classic duo in that respect.”

–Daryl Hall and John Oates have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.