“Saxsquatch” Has Been Found… And He’s Spectacular!!

Missing from pop music lately? The luscious sounds of sweet saxophone. Missing in the wilds of The Great Northwest for EONS? Sasquatch! Oh, but the two come together SO nicely in this hairy, woodwind wielding, legend of the forest: Ladies and gentlemen please meet, SAXSQUATCH!

I've got nothing serious to contribute at the moment so please enjoy the relaxing sounds of the Saxsquatch pic.twitter.com/NlPd9Kslki — Druncle Skoal (@skoalding) June 11, 2020

The bandanna over the head… the shades… the commitment to never waxing. If I could play saxophone this would be ME after 3 months in lock down and 4 months without my barber!