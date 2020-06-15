Credit: BigStockPhoto

“Saxsquatch” Has Been Found… And He’s Spectacular!!

June 15, 2020

Missing from pop music lately?  The luscious sounds of sweet saxophone.   Missing in the wilds of The Great Northwest for EONS?  Sasquatch!  Oh, but the two come together SO nicely in this hairy, woodwind wielding, legend of the forest:  Ladies and gentlemen please meet, SAXSQUATCH!

The bandanna over the head… the shades… the commitment to never waxing.  If I could play saxophone this would be ME after 3 months in lock down and 4 months without my barber!

