Save a Couple of Dimes and the Date

To celebrate their 65th Anniversary, Dick’s Drive-Ins says they will sell 19-cent burgers on January 29 at all seven of their locations.

WHAT???? Nineteen cents? Hey A.J. this might be a great time to get your first DICKS BURGER!!!

The local burger chain tweeted that the offer will apply to cheese and hamburgers on that day, and that they are offering the same price that they

offered in 1954.

Get ready for some long lines Tuesday!

