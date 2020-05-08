‘Saturday Night Live’ sets more “At Home” shows, including season finale

May 8, 2020

NBCUniversalMedia(NEW YORK) —  Saturday Night Light is planning the third of its “At Home” editions, which will serve as its season 45 finale, according to Variety

No mention was made about a possible host or musical guest for this week’s show, but the first two SNL “At Home” editions featured celebrity cameos from Brad Pitt, Larry David, Paul Rudd and Tom Hanks, among others. 

The ensemble cast — and their special guests — appeared in taped segments from their homes, in compliance with shelter-in-place guidelines set in New York, where the show is obviously shot normally, as well as other cities.

