Saturday Family Fun: Pet Parade ~ Dogs, Snakes, or Movie

Daffodil Festival Pet Parade, Snakes on parade or a FREE movie family fun for Saturday

La Conner Daffodil Festival’s Pet Parade starts at the La Conner Marina and moves down 1st St to Gilkey Square to the “Red Carpet” pet walk with photos. Prizes for best Daffodil costume. More info: Daffodil Pet Parade & Fashion Show – Mar 18, 2023 – Events – Love La Conner

Saint Patrick may have driven the snakes out of Ireland, but here in Washington State, snakes are an important part of our natural ecosystem. Join this fun look into all things snakes! In this family-friendly, all ages program, learn more about these often-misunderstood critters. Free seasonal treats will be provided by Friends of Lake Sammamish State Park! Meet at the Sunset Beach Building at 1 pm. This program will take place in a covered area with open sides, so dress for the weather. Building is ADA accessible. More info: Calendar • Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, WA • CivicEngage

The third Saturday of each month, The Grand Cinema welcomes guests of all ages to a family-friendly movie for free! Doors open at 9:30 am and movies start at 10:00 am. Seating is first-come, first-served. All children under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult. MASKS AND PROOF OF VACCINE REQUIRED. More info: https://www.grandcinema.com/family-flick/

