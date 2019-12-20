Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

“Super Saturday” (Dec 21st) Is THE Busiest Shopping Day Of The Year.

December 19, 2019

If you’re planning on heading out, bring your patience!

U.S. retailers are expected to ring up record sales on Super Saturday this year, as fewer days than usual between Thanksgiving and Christmas have squeezed shoppers to finish their purchases.

In recent years, the Saturday before Christmas has seen a late surge in shopper traffic. With retailers maintaining deep discounts late into the holiday season, total sales on Super Saturday have edged closer to Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which traditionally kicks off the season in November.

Many retail consultants and analysts estimate the surge will bump Super Saturday into the biggest shopping day this year.

