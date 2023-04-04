Sarah McLachlan sells stake in her song catalog

Kharen Hill

Sarah McLachlan is the latest star to sell some of the rights to her music.

The Canadian singer has sold a stake in her publishing and recording music catalog to Primary Wave Music. It includes Sarah’s hits “I Will Remember You,” “Angel” and “Sweet Surrender.” Part of the deal includes Sarah working with Primary Wave to market her name and likeness, and to get her music used in film, TV shows and other outlets.

“I’m confident that this new partnership will enable us to nurture my catalogue of music carefully through the ever-changing landscape of the music industry,” Sarah says in a statement.

Primary Wave is also home to the songs, music and catalogs of artists like Stevie Nicks, Culture Club, Huey Lewis & the News, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Prince, Bob Marley, Luther Vandross and Olivia Newton-John.

