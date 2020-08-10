Sara Bareilles to star in new Tina Fey-produced comedy series, 'Girls5Eva'

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Following her Apple TV+ series Little Voice, Sara Bareilles will be stepping in front of the camera for her next TV venture.

The singer will star in the Tina Fey-produced comedy series Girls5eva for NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Sara is set to play Dawn, a former member of a short-lived ‘90s girl group called Girls5eva, who now manages her family’s Italian restaurant in Queens. When one of the group’s songs gets sampled by a young rapper, the girls — now women balancing spouses, kids and other careers — decide to reunite to give their pop star dreams another go.

“It is a pinch me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like [writer and executive producer] Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” Sara says in a statement.

“I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva,” she adds. “I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart.”

No word yet on when Girls5eva will debut.

By Andrea Tuccillo

