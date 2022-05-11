Sara Bareilles to headline opening ceremony of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sara Bareilles is heading to Orlando, Florida, next month to open the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, where she will headline this year’s opening ceremony.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the “Brave” singer will kick off the ceremony with a live concert on June 5 in Florida’s Exploria Stadium. The ceremony will be helmed by Disney Live Entertainment.

“I am honored to take part in the opening ceremony,” Sara said. “Music unites and inspires, and that is what Special Olympics does every day. To be a part of the USA Games and perform for the athletes and their families as they begin this amazing week is a true gift.”

The 2022 Special Olympics begin June 5 at 8 a.m. ET. Mmost of the events are scheduled to take place at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Tickets for the opening ceremony, which start at $55, are on sale now on the event’s official website and on Ticketmaster.

If you’re unable to make the opening ceremony, you can watch it on ABC starting at 12 p.m. on June 5.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

