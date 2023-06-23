Sara Bareilles to headline club shows to benefit New York music venue

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sara Bareilles is set to headline two small club shows in New York to benefit Rockwood Music Hall, a club on the Lower East Side where she played in the early days of her career.

“In 2007, I had the privilege of playing one of my first career shows at Rockwood Music Hall on the Lower East Side,” she shares on Instagram. “This venue has always been a symbol of the determination and resilience of New York’s aspiring musicians. Today I am reaching out to each and every one of you, because it is at risk of closing down.”

Sara will headline shows on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. as part of a Preserve Rockwood campaign, which will feature shows throughout the summer by such artists as Ingrid Michaelson, Elle King and more.

She adds, “Rockwood Music Hall has provided a launching pad for countless successful musicians – now it’s our turn to give back. Together, let’s preserve the future of music and protect this invaluable space for generations to come.”

Information on the campaign and how to get tickets can be found at preserverockwood.com.

