Sara Bareilles teases new EP, asks fans for help with name

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

It looks like Sara Bareilles fans may be treated to some new music from the singer.

On Monday, the 41-year-old artist teased the idea of dropping an EP of her unreleased songs under the guise that she was seeking out information for a friend.

“Happy international women’s day! If I theoretically had a friend that was going to release previously unreleased songs on a few Eps…what would you call that?” she tweeted. “Asking for a friend. The lost EPs? Hmm.”

As the advice rolled in from fans, Bareilles essentially confirmed that the EP was hers when one fan asked the songstress to put her song “Parking Lot” on Spotify and she responded, “I need a title first.”

The “Love Song” singer didn’t elaborate any further on the potential EP, but she did retweet a few title ideas that she liked.

By Danielle Long

