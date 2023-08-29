Sara Bareilles sings at U.S. Open as Obamas, Billie Jean King look on

L-R: Billie Jean King, Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles; Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

During the first night of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City, Sara Bareilles was on hand to mark an important milestone.

Sara sang “Brave” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the tournament offering the same prize money to both female and male players. Previously, male players had always received more. This change was accomplished largely through the efforts of tennis legend Billie Jean King, who was also present for the performance.

Posting a photo of herself posing with King on Instagram, Sara wrote, “There is nobody like her. She has walked the walk in the name of equality and justice since the beginning of her career, and … at opening day of the @usopen, we celebrate 50 years since @billiejeanking changed the game and the way women were seen and valued by securing equal prize money!!”

“Her relentless pursuit forged a movement that changed an industry and the world, and to know her is to know one of the most bright, curious, interested, charismatic, intelligent, passionate people on earth,” Sara continued.

“Thank you Billie for being YOURSELF, and inviting me …to serenade you and your unbelievable legacy. You always dared to believe in something better, and so it came to be. Let us all learn from you!”

On her Instagram Story, Sara posted photos of herself posing King, and with two other celebrities in attendance: Barack and Michelle Obama. “Of course, my forever favorites,” Sara captioned the pic. “Not a bad night.” She also posed for photos with both King and Michelle, who were part of the ceremony.

Sara didn’t accompany herself while singing because her right hand was in a cast; she had surgery on the hand earlier in August.

