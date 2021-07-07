Sara Bareilles reprising her role in ‘Waitress’ as it returns to Broadway for limited run

Shervin Lainez

Sara Bareilles is putting on her Waitress apron again.

The musical is returning to Broadway for a limited run, with Sara reprising the lead role of Jenna.

“I couldn’t miss the opportunity to be there when Broadway welcomes audiences back into theaters that have been sitting dark for over a year,” the singer/songwriter, who also composed the music for the show, says in a statement.

Sara calls it “a gift” to get to revisit the story of Waitress, which is “centered around hope, resilience, and the support of our chosen family.” She explains how special it is to get to celebrate those same qualities within the theater family.

“Like so many people all over the world, this community has endured great loss and tremendous hardship, and we are all changed,” Sara says. “But with this change comes powerful motivation to bring what we have learned and experienced this past year to make something even more beautiful and more intentional. Broadway is grit and grace, magic and mayhem, and I can’t wait to feel the electricity that pulses through all of us as the curtains rise once again.”

Waitress will run from September 2, 2021 to January 9, 2022, at NYC’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Sara will star as Jenna from September 2 through October 17. Tickets are on sale now.

The show originally debuted in 2016 and ran until January 2020.

