Sara Bareilles releases collection of demos from 'Little Voice' soundtrack

AppleTV+

Want to hear how some of the songs from the Little Voice soundtrack first started? Sara Bareilles has released a collection of her demos from the Apple TV+ series.

Little Voice (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) Demos is available exclusively on Apple Music today. It features Sara’s stripped-down recordings for three tracks she composed: “Hemingway (Dear Hope),” “More Love” and “Simple and True.”

Last month, Sara unveiled an EP of the first five songs from the series’ soundtrack, recorded by the cast.

Sara is executive-producing Little Voice with J.J. Abrams, as well as providing the episodes with new original songs. The series follows aspiring singer-songwriter Bess King, played by Brittany O’Grady, as she tries to make it in New York City.

New episodes of Little Voice air on Apple TV+ every Friday.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.