Sara Bareilles opens up about taking medication for anxiety and depression: “I can feel myself again”

Sara Bareilles spoke more about her mental health struggles and, in a candid post on Tuesday, the “Brave” singer revealed why taking medication was a game changer.

Sharing a photo of a white tablet, Sara wrote, “This is my medicine.”

“I wanted to write a little bit about the fact that after 20 years of feeling very strongly that it was not the path I needed to take…I have tried medication for the first time,” she continued. “For the first time in months I can feel myself again – my joy, my optimism and my laughter are among some of the precious parts of myself I have rediscovered.”

Sara continued, “they sit at my soul’s table, along with my sweet sadness and my tender anxiety…who, by the way, aren’t the only ones talking anymore. It is a profound, holy relief.”

The Waitress star hopes that, by sharing her experience, others will gain new understanding of the seriousness of anxiety and depression, which she says she has.

“For the past year, I felt desperate and overwhelmed almost all the time. The amount of energy it took to ‘manage’ my emotions (I use that term loosely because that makes me seem like I had a handle on anything) would exhaust me so much that my whole sense of myself got distorted. I didn’t feel like me anymore,” Sara revealed. “I needed extra help.”

Aside from raising awareness about anxiety and depression, she also encouraged those in her shoes to “keep going” because they are not alone.

Sara is further empowering others as one of the headlining performers for the 2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert on March 8. The event raises funds for the nonprofit Girls with Impact, which trains under-resourced young women in business and leadership

