Sara Bareilles, Jon Bon Jovi to perform at annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Sara Bareilles and Jon Bon Jovi are among the performers announced for the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert, which will benefit the charity organization God’s Love We Deliver.

The concert will take place at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Thursday, June 3, and will be shown as a livestream event on the streaming platform Fans.Live.

Love Rocks will be hosted by comedian Jeff Garlin, actor Michael Imperioli and former New York Yankee Bernie Williams, with special guest Tina Fey. The event will pay tribute to NYC frontline workers.

God’s Love We Deliver, which was founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, has been providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including delivering medically tailored meals to its clients living with severe illness.

Fans can sign up for a free livestream link at loverocksnyc.com, as well as make a donation to the organization.

