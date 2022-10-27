Sara Bareilles’ ﻿’Girls5Eva’ ﻿making its way to Netflix for third season

Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Girls5Eva is not only getting a new season — it’s also getting a new home.

The Sara Bareilles-fronted show has lived on the Peacock streaming service since it premiered, but now it is heading to Netflix, says The Hollywood Reporter. So, what does this mean for the previous two seasons?

Netflix and Peacock have hashed out a deal that’ll allow the two streamers to simultaneously host Girls5Eva‘s first and second season. The new installment, however, will air exclusively on Netflix next year.

Sara took to Instagram to celebrate the good news, writing, “My girls and I aren’t finished yet!! This show is pure joy to make and I can’t wait to share more stories and expose ourselves… to a new audience!” She also thanked Netflix for “taking a chance on us” because she says the story, as it stands right now, is “too short!”

THR suggests the sitcom struggled to find an audience on Peacock, and that is why it is switching to a new streaming service. Peacock apparently hasn’t found success in comedy shows, with THR noting not one of its original sitcoms — including the Saved by the Bell reboot — have made it past two seasons.

On the other hand, Netflix has helped transform the popularity of several shows that struggled on their original platforms, such as Lifetime’s You and Pop’s Schitt’s Creek. It also acquired one of its most popular series, Lucifer, after it was rejected by broadcasters.

THR reports Netflix initially wanted to buy the Tina Fey-produced Girls5Eva from the start.

The Emmy-nominated show, also starring ﻿Busy Philipps﻿, ﻿Renée Elise Goldsberry ﻿and ﻿Paula Pell﻿﻿﻿, focuses on the four members of a ’90s girl group, who reunite 20 years after their fame fizzled to give their pop star dreams another try.

