Sara Bareilles exits Twitter after Elon Musk finalizes takeover

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Lincoln Center & The New York Philharmonic

You won’t see Sara Bareilles on Twitter any longer. The singer announced that she is leaving the platform shortly after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk completed his multibillion dollar takeover on Thursday, and on Sunday, Sara took to the social media app one last time.

Sara, who boasts nearly three million followers on the platform, tweeted, “Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps.”

While she didn’t say exactly what’s causing her to abandon ship, she signed off by telling fans, “Sorry, this one’s just not for me.” Sara will continue to use Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Sara isn’t the only celebrity who has bailed off of Twitter. Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes was a little more forthcoming about why she will no longer be on the site.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” she tweeted on Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.