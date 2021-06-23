Sara Bareilles, Cher, Bruce Springsteen are all vying for Emmy nominations

Courtesy Peacock

Grammy nominations are nothing new for Cher, Sara Bareilles and Bruce Springsteen, but they’re also no stranger to Emmy nominations. And all three are once again vying for recognition this year in the Emmy music categories, Variety reports.

Cher, who has six career Emmy nods and one win, has entered her song “Walls,” from her Smithsonian Channel/Paramount+ documentary Cher and the Loneliest Elephant.

Bruce, who’s been nominated for Emmys three times before, has entered himself in the category of Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special for the Apple TV+ film Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You.

Sara, who’s also had three prior Emmy nods, has a lot of entries this year, thanks to her Peacock comedy series Girls5eva, in which she stars and for which she writes music, and the Apple TV+ series Little Voice, which she produced and wrote music for. She’s entered two songs for Girls5Eva — “I’m Afraid” and “4 Stars” — as well as the main title theme for Little Voice, plus a song she wrote for it, “Simple and True,” and the underscore for one episode.

Other musicians vying for Emmy nods this year include Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Branford Marsalis and H.E.R. The Emmy nominations will be announced July 13.

