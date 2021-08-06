Sara Bareilles adds new dates to limited run of ‘Waitress’ shows

Shervin Lainez

Sara Bareilles is extending her stay at Joe’s Diner.

Three new dates have been added to the “Brave” singer’s run as she reprises her role as Jenna Hunterson in Waitress on Broadway. Evening performances have been added on September 15 and 29 and on October 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

The new shows are part of the limited engagement of Waitress at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City, opening September 2 and closing on January 9. As previously announced, Sara will perform September 2 through October 17.

The Grammy winner also composed the music and lyrics fir Waitress, earning two nominations for Best Original Score at the Tony Awards in 2017 and 2018.

Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.