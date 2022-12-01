Santas Neede ASAP for USPS

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking volunteer Santas to answer letters from children as part of the organization’s annual Operation Santa.
The USPS said volunteers will be asked to browse through letters to Santa and “adopt” the ones they “love.”
The volunteers will then reply to the letters in character as Santa Claus.
Prospective Santas are being asked to register to create an Operation Santa account so their identities can be verified for participation.
The letter response program is open through Dec. 19.