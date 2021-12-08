Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs) + John Rich of the Country Duo Big & Rich = “Santa Clause Gotta Dirty Job”.

John Rich of the Country Duo Big & Rich and Mike Rowe, the creator and host of the hit TV series “Dirty Jobs” bring some Christmas cheer to America! Mike and John were talking and decided “Ya know, Santa Claus has a really dirty job when you think about it!” The addition of the Oak Ridge.

— and the Christmas single is topping the charts.

“This is one of those songs you cannot not smile when you listen to it,” Rowe stated. “And our country right now, man, we need to smile… and hopefully this song’s doing it.”

The silly track highlights the nitty-gritty bits of Santa Claus’ job, which includes reindeer kicking “buttock in his face,” climbing up and down messy chimneys, outrunning “big guard dogs” and “making a B-line for the bathroom” after consuming too many cookies.

Rich provided viewers insight into the making of the hit song:

“I was interviewing Mike for my show… and I said, hey, Mike, you know somebody who’s got a dirty job that you probably never thought about? And he said, who’s that? I said Santa Claus,” Rich explained.

The duo debuted the track, which is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, on “Fox & Friends” last week, with an accompanying pre-recorded music video.

The video features Rowe, 59, and Rich, 47, singing their new tune while decked out in Christmas wear. The Oak Ridge Boys also appear in the video, offering up backing vocals for the track.

All proceeds directly benefit Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to military families, and the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which promotes trades and apprenticeships.

Video: HERE

