Santa Arrives December 1st at the Issaquah Reindeer Festival [Podcast]

Sasha Hendricks is the Education Curator at the Cougar Mountain Zoo, and she is living her passion, her dream. And she loves to talk about her furry friends and all the happenings at the Cougar Mountain Zoo. At this time of year, it’s all that revolves around the annual Issaquah Reindeer Festival. It’s a tradition for many northwest families, and might just become yours! Each year it just gets better as all the zoo animals become part of Santa’s village. The festival gets started December 1 until the 23rd, open every day 10:30-4:30 (or dusk). It’s a great way for family or friend groups to celebrate. Consider a membership as a special gift, one that keeps on giving.

Find out more at www.cougarmountainzoo.org