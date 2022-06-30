Sanderson Sisters Resurrected

Hocus Pocus 2 trailer teases the first look at the Sanderson Sisters’ return for the long-awaited horror-comedy sequel.

Lock up your children, Salem, as the Sanderson Sisters are returning with the first Hocus Pocus 2 trailer. The new film picks up 29 years after the events of the beloved first fantasy horror-comedy and centers on high school students Becca, Cassie and Izzy as they learn of a tradition in which witches get their abilities on their 16th birthday. When they attempt a ritual by lighting the Black Flame Candle, the three accidentally awaken the Sanderson Sisters and must find a way to stop them before they wreak havoc on Salem.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return to lead the cast of Hocus Pocus 2 as the Sanderson Sisters alongside Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froyan Gutierez and Tony Hale. Anne Fletcher is taking over the director’s chair from original helmer Kenny Ortega, directing on a script from Jen D’Angelo. Following an elongated development cycle, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally releasing later this year and audiences are getting an exciting first glimpse at the sequel.

Video: HERE