Sam Smith’s written a Ken-inspired song for the ‘Barbie’soundtrack

Who isn’t on the Barbie soundtrack? Sam Smith is the latest artist to reveal that they’re contributing a track to the eagerly anticipated film.

On Instagram July 10, Sam announced their song for the film, called “Man I Am,” will be out July 21. They wrote, “I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film.”

They added, “I was invited by the incredible [Mark Ronson, who produced the soundtrack] and [director] Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this. I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together.”

“BARBIE LAND HERE WE COME!!!!” wrote Sam. The movie and soundtrack are also out July 21.

Other artists who’ve contributed to the soundtrack include Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and The Kid LAROI.

