Sam Smith will “fall to the floor” if they see Madonna or Rihanna

Sam Smith is one of the biggest titans in the music industry, but there are two singers they say they’re no match for: Madonna and Rihanna.

“If I see Rihanna or Madonna, I fall to the floor,” Sam confessed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Sam also revealed Lady Gaga has a similar effect on them, especially since they willingly skipped school to attend her Monster Ball tour.

Sam “forged a letter from my dad,” but it wasn’t that convincing. Said Sam of landing in detention for a week, “It was so worth it.”

The singer was on the show to promote their next album, Gloria, and their upcoming stint on Saturday Night Live. Sam assured Jimmy they aren’t feeling nervous about being the night’s musical guest.

Speaking of Gloria, Sam released the album’s title track and dubbed it “my queer love hymn.” The singer adds they are living “life as a song to Gloria,” which they describe as “the thing I can’t put a word to.”

“I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free,” Sam added in a statement.

Fans can listen to the song, which clocks in under two minutes, across all platforms. Sam tasked the London Voices, a choir group, with recording the song with them at St Mary’s Church, Sam’s childhood church in Essex, England.

Gloria arrives January 27.

