Sam Smith says coming out as nonbinary allowed them to create their most authentic music yet

Sam Smith is about to release their most authentic album yet and they credit that to coming out as nonbinary in 2019.

Speaking with Billboard, the Grammy winner said being able to embrace their truest self, unencumbered by gender expectations, has been emotionally and mentally freeing. “I can’t express how incredible I feel every day,” they said.

Fans got their first taste of the new Sam Smith in their new single “Love Me More.”

“Love Me More,” says Sam, is an anthem of their journey of “trying not to hate myself” and discovering the “self-worth I had to earn.”

“I think joy for me, and for a lot of queer people, is quite a dangerous place,” the singer explained. “We’re all masters of pain, and I think it’s actually a very courageous act to step into the queer joy of it all.”

“Maybe the music I make in the future won’t sit as well on the radio … It takes a bit of courage to maybe try something that maybe people aren’t going to like,” Sam continued. “But I like it. And that’s all that matters.”

“This album, for me, marks the beginning of doing exactly what I want to do,” the British singer said, adding their newest offering will be their “first non-heartbreak album.”

The singer adds this new, authentic album is also a product of their journey of discovering who they were over the past three years.

“It was really a coming-of-age moment for me,” they said. “I was turning 30, we went through COVID-19, and I got the opportunity to sit down and really ask myself what it is I want to do [and] the type of music I want to make.”

Sam has yet to announce the album’s title or release date.

