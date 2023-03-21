Sam Smith salutes fans ahead of the Gloria tour, says it’ll “be a little different” than their other tours

Capitol Records

Sam Smith is counting down the days — literally — until their new tour kicks off.

Taking to Instagram, the singer reflected on how long it’s been since they trotted the globe to perform for their fans.

“This time five years ago we started the ‘The Thrill Of It All’ tour. I can’t quite believe it’s been SO long since we’ve all been together, it’s crazy,” Sam wrote and shared highlights of their previous tour.

The singer continued, “There is something so special about sharing those moments with you all, and although we capture each show with photos and videos… it’s us all in a room, everyone singing, that I remember, each night.”

Sam also took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note to their fans, writing in part, “I wanted to thank you for all your kindness and support over the last few months. It has made me so happy to see and hear such beautiful words about Gloria, the music and all the many performances we have done.”

They also teased, “This tour experience will be a little different to the other tours I’ve done… There will be more theater involved. But like always, I plan to sing my heart out.”

The Gloria tour launches April 12 in the United Kingdom and will come to the U.S. starting July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. It marks Sam’s first North American tour since 2018.

