Sam Smith hits 30 million equivalent album sales worldwide

Sam Smith just achieved a pretty big career milestone.

According to Music Week, the singer now has more than 30 million equivalent album sales worldwide across their three studio albums: In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All and Love Goes.

“When we first met Sam in 2012, we knew that they were a truly incredible talent, and the eight years since their first single release have been nothing short of phenomenal,” general manager of Capitol UK Tom Paul says in a statement to Music Week. “…Now joining an elite group of artists who have ever or will ever reach 30 [million] album sales is spectacular recognition for a superlative talent.”

Sam also has over 30 billion global streams to date, with over 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their YouTube views top 7.6 billion.

