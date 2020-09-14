Sam Smith announces new single; photographed during night out with boyfriend

We’re still waiting for Sam Smith to tell us when they’re releasing their long-awaited third album, but in the meantime, we’ve got a new single to look forward to.

The Grammy and Oscar-winner announced that this Friday, they’ll be releasing “Diamonds.” It’s not know if this is a one-off single, or a song from the album. The project was postponed early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sam said they’d be changing its original title, which was To Die For.

“Diamonds” appears to be a solo single — Sam’s last three releases have all been collaborations. First, it was “I’m Ready,” with Demi Lovato, then “My Oasis” with Burna Boy, and then “Temptation” with Tiwa Savage.

In other Sam Smith news, the British tabloid The Daily Star has pictures of the singer out on the town on Friday in London’s Soho with their new boyfriend, furniture designer Francois Rossi.

A source tells the paper that the couple and some pals were seen drinking champagne at a bar, and Sam and Francois were packing on the PDA. The group was later ordered by security to sit down when they started dancing to the club host’s rendition of “Proud Mary” — it seems dancing has been banned at venues due to social distancing restrictions. But they didn’t take offense, and partied until 2 a.m.

New single coming this Friday, September 18th. Pre-save at https://t.co/SGTmlqZ7rG x pic.twitter.com/8sSUcTgqX2 — samsmith (@samsmith) September 14, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.