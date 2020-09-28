Sam Smith, Adele, Madonna & more featured on 'Best of Bond' album

UMe

A new album collecting the theme from every James Bond movie is due out on November 20.

The compilation, titled The Best of Bond…James Bond, begins with the iconic Bond theme by The John Barry Orchestra, and closes with Billie Eilish‘s “No Time to Die,” the title track from Daniel Craig‘s forthcoming swan song as 007.

In between you’ll also find the themes from other Bond films, including “Tomorrow Never Dies” by Sheryl Crow, “Die Another Day” by Madonna, “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys, “Skyfall” by Adele, and “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith.

The Best of Bond will be available as two-CD and three-LP collections.

Here’s the track list:

“James Bond Theme” — The John Barry Orchestra

“From Russia with Love” — Matt Monro

“Goldfinger” — Shirley Bassey

“Thunderball” — Tom Jones

“You Only Live Twice” — Nancy Sinatra

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” — The John Barry Orchestra

“We Have All the Time in the World” — Louis Armstrong

“Diamonds Are Forever” — Shirley Bassey

“Live and Let Die” — Paul McCartney & Wings

“The Man with the Golden Gun” — Lulu

“Nobody Does It Better” — Carly Simon

“Moonraker” — Shirley Bassey

“For Your Eyes Only” — Sheena Easton

“All Time High” — Rita Coolidge

“A View to a Kill” — Duran Duran

“The Living Daylights” — A-Ha

“License to Kill” — Gladys Knight

“GoldenEye” — Tina Turner

“Tomorrow Never Dies” — Sheryl Crow

“The World Is Not Enough” — Garbage

“Die Another Day” — Madonna

“You Know My Name” — Chris Cornell

“Another Way to Die” — Jack White & Alicia Keys

“Skyfall” — Adele

“Writing’s on the Wall” — Sam Smith

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish

