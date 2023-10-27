Safest Cities for Driving

There’s a risk anytime you get behind the wheel, but driving in some places is more dangerous than others.

Using stats from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, SellMax looked at cities across the US, grouping fatality data based on speeding, DUIs, and other variables. The car-selling site found that Detroit was the most dangerous city in America for drivers, while New York was ranked the safest. See what other cities made the top and bottom 10: