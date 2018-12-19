Safeco Field finally gets its new name

Get ready baseball fans and nostalgic Safeco Field-lovers. Safeco Field will soon be named T-Mobile Park, starting January 2019, cutting a 25-year name deal until 2043.

According to a Seattle news article, branding for the entire ball park is projected to be completed by opening day of the new MLB season, March 28th, 2019.

“T-Mobile Park isn’t just some corporate-branded sponsorship to us… this is about supporting the community and our hometown Mariners in building a World Series-caliber team!” T-Mobile CEO John Legere stated in a press release statement.

And Mariner fans across Washington state couldn’t agree more.

Fans might be thinking in addition to a nostalgic loss of a ball park name, also the support of a corporation. The search for an equivalent to Safeco that wants to see the team get the support of a large network they deserve is one think John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner looked for in a partner.

“T-Mobile has a deep commitment to this community, a passion for customers service and a well-earned reputation as a leader in innovation,” states Stanton, “These are the qualities that make T-Mobile the right partner to name this iconic ballpark.”

A few changes plan to incorporate special deals for ticket buyers. Some additions to ticket purchase options include: early access into the T-Mobile ‘Pen, left-field bullpen seating area, including surprise giveaways, a live DJ, and food and beverage offerings, T-Mobile Tuesdays, surprise seat upgrades and giveaways, and of course, wireless connections included inside for fans to enjoy.

T-mobile customers will qualify for even more perks, including discounted tickets and exclusive merchandise offers.

In a statement, Mariners President and CEO Kevin Mathers agrees, the team and fans deserve to have a company support them in the long-run.

“Fans have come to expect a great experience at this ballpark and we have made a commitment to invest substantial Club revenues over the next 25-years to make sure that continues. This partnership with T-Mobile will help us meet that obligation so that fans will have a first-class experience at T-Mobile Park for decades to come.”

Written by Mandi Ringgenberg, @mandiringg

