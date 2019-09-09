Saeeda Hafiz Author of “The Healing: One Woman’s Journey from Poverty to Inner Riches” [Podcast]

September 9, 2019

Saeeda Hafiz is a yoga teacher and wellness expert, a holistic health educator, and also an author: The Healing--One Woman's Journey from Poverty to Inner Riches. Sometimes with the fall season comes a time of feeling we can push a reset button on our life plans. We might glean some ideas from Saeeda as she provides an open sharing of her life--one filled with addiction, domestic violence and poverty. Saeeda's journey, surviving her childhood and youth, and choosing education, was her way to break the cycle. She honestly shares her life with the hope that others find encouragement and hope for their own life.

www.saeedahafiz.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

