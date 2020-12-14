Saddle Up and Read

Olek Lu|BigStock

See that truck and trailer? I drive it to different communities to give books to children in need.

Caitlin Gooch, The Black Cowgirl (A stage name she chose years ago

has nothing to do with being a cowgirl. She says she doesn’t chase cows).

Gooch founded SUAR in 2017.

A North Carolina-based organization encouraging youth to read through

equine books and activities.

She was working in childcare at the time and saw kids struggling to read.

This prompted her to research literacy rates and found Black students

are more likely to have lower literacy rates than their white peers.

It was her goal to get kids reading more, which positively affects those rates.

To further encourage children to read, there are raffles, reading tours,

and an opportunity for families to visit a horse farm and read to the horses.

Gooch also has plans to conduct research on how reading to horses can help literacy skills.

