Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Taylor Swift & wife Blake Lively’s sultry London pic

Last week, Taylor Swift attended the London premiere of Beyoncé‘s Renaissance concert film, and brought her pal Blake Lively with her. Blake and Taylor each posted a photo of themselves cuddling in a banquette at the event in their glamorous evening wear — which was a cue for Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds to poke fun at them.

On his Instagram Story, Ryan posted a hilarious photo that a fan created: It has his face Photoshopped onto Blake’s in the London pic, while Travis Kelce‘s face is Photoshopped onto Taylor’s. Travis looks quite fetching with a side-tucked bang and slinky silver dress, while Ryan looks great with long, flowing blond hair.

“I feel like I should remember this,” he captioned the pic.

Meanwhile, the real Travis and Taylor were together December 3 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with Taylor in a VIP box cheering on Travis as his Chiefs took on the Packers. Taylor was joined in the VIP suite by Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately, the Chiefs lost.

