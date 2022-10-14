Ryan Reynolds Dances with Will Ferrell

Official teaser trailer for the holiday musical film Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

Spirited will be released in theaters November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

11 Saturday’s until Christmas!!

