Ryan Reynolds, Canada Loves You Back

Canada just brought Ryan Reynolds to tears.

The 45-year-old actor got emotional while watching a music video featuring Barenaked Ladies’ Steven Page which honored Reynolds as he received one of his home country’s Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards Friday.

Page appears in the hilarious and sweet video singing “Canada Loves You Back,” a tune dedicated to the Vancouver native and Red Notice star, who won the National Arts Centre Award. According to the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards website, the National Arts Centre Award “recognizes work of an extraordinary nature and significance in the performing arts by an individual artist and/or company in the past performance year.”

“Of all the Canadian Ryans, you’ve gotta be in our top three. We’ll drink American gin when your team in Wales wins and tell everyone you’re from B.C.,” Page sings in the clip, which was spliced on Instagram next to footage of Reynolds watching.

“Canada Loves You Back” also features Canadian actor William Shatner, in addition to volunteers from charitable groups Reynolds has supported.

In the footage, Reynolds was instantly emotional when Shatner, 90, appears in the video and the dad of three is labeled “a genuine Canadian icon like Shatner or Alex Trebek.”

“Wow, that was stunning. I mean, that made me cry. I guess I made it. That was pretty crazy,” said Reynolds after watching the tribute, which was part of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards televised special.