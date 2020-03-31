Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $400,000 to New York’s hardest-hit hospitals

Mike Coppola/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — As New York grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and area hospitals struggle to safely treat patients due to dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment, Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively extended a much-needed hand on Monday.

E! News reports that the couple personally reached out to the state’s four hardest-hit hospitals — Elmhurst, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and NYU Hospital — and gifted each with $100,000.

In New York City alone, dubbed the U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, cases have swelled to 38,087 as of Monday afternoon, and 914 individuals have died.

In the state of New York as a whole, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the virus claimed 1,218 lives and infected 66,000 people.

“We’ve lost over 1,000 New Yorkers. To me we’re beyond staggering already. The only point now is do everything you can to save every life possible,” announced Cuomo on Monday.

Sending $400,000 to New York hospitals is just the latest in a series of donations made by Blake and Ryan. The two have fiercely advocated for the community to step up and assist those in need during the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the couple donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada and, just last week, Reynolds announced that he’ll be donating 30% of his Aviation Gin proceeds to bartenders that lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

In addition, Reynolds personally called shocked subscribers of Mint Mobile to let them know their provider was giving them free unlimited high speed data through mid-April.

