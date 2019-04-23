Russell Wilson Is Splurging On His Teammates!

Fresh off of signing his big contract, the Hawks QB is hooking up the big men up front that protect him with a sweet gift!!

The offensive linemen, most fans usually don’t pay attention to them unless they’re getting flagged for a penalty or the QB is getting sacked.

Russell Wilson however, is paying back and taking care of the big men up front who take care of him and protect him from all of those meanies on defense who are trying to rip his head off!

He’s giving each one of the his offensive linemen $12,000 a piece…in Amazon stock!

Well done Russ!!

