Credit: BigStockPhoto

Russell Wilson is Just a Good Dude

January 7, 2020

The game was on NBC and as we’ve known all along that’s just what Russell Wilson is: N.B.C. : Nuthin’ But Class!

Thanks for repping the Great Northwest so well Russell!  We’ve watched you give of your time at Seattle Children’s every Tuesday for years.  Now the world knows.  That captain’s “C” on your chest is well deserved.

I’m going to try and be more like Russ in 2020.

Why not us?

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
