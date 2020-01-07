Russell Wilson is Just a Good Dude

The game was on NBC and as we’ve known all along that’s just what Russell Wilson is: N.B.C. : Nuthin’ But Class!

Thanks for repping the Great Northwest so well Russell! We’ve watched you give of your time at Seattle Children’s every Tuesday for years. Now the world knows. That captain’s “C” on your chest is well deserved.

I’m going to try and be more like Russ in 2020.

Why not us?