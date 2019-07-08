Credit: cvanwagoner | BigStockPhoto.com

Russel Wilson and Ciara Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

July 8, 2019

I can’t BELIEVE it’s been three years already.  This rock we’re on has GOT to stop spinning around the sun so quickly!

Russel mentioned on Instagram that he’d like a ton more kids and Ciara replied “As many babies as you want”.  Wow, that sounds like fun, for them.  Get at it Russel!!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
