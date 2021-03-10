Rumour has it…Adele won't need to pay her ex-husband spousal support

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

While Adele is wealthy enough to keep her former husband in the style to which he’s become accustomed, she won’t have to.

TMZ claims it has obtained a copy of the ex-couple’s divorce judgement, which stipulates that neither party will be paying spousal support going forward. However, since the majority of the divorce settlement is confidential, it’s possible that money has changed hands between the former spouses, and we just don’t know about it.

TMZ also says that the judgment states that both Adele and her ex, Simon Konecki, will have joint legal and physical custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo. Details about child support are contained within a separate judgment that isn’t public, reports TMZ.

Adele and Simon split in 2019 and said they were “committed to raising their son together lovingly.” The two started dating in 2011 and welcomed Angelo in 2012. They are thought to have married in secret in early 2017, as Adele referred to Konecki as her “husband” at the Grammy Awards in February of that year.

By Andrea Dresdale

