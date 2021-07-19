“Rumour Has It” Adele is linked to LeBron James’ agent

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adele may have a new love interest in her life.

On Saturday, the Grammy winner was photographed at game five of the NBA Finals at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with Rich Paul, agent to LeBron James. Brian Windhorst, a writer for ESPN, stated on his podcast, The Lowe Post, that Adele and Pail are dating.

“Rich Paul, [LeBron’s] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele,” Windhorst stated, adding, “this is the first time they’ve come out in public together.”

Earlier this year, Adele finalized her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. They share custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo.

The superstar is also working on her fourth studio album, the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2015 album, 25.

