This moment between Harry and Meghan is totes adorbs!

the most attentive husband ☺️💫 pic.twitter.com/3yEyYeGdMu — michelle (@ddarveyy) February 2, 2020

I think it’s my fault my wife and I aren’t this affectionate. I was stupid when I was younger and embarrassed by things like this and now as I’m older and wiser I crave interaction like this and it’s just not there.

Don’t let life get in the way of loving the people you love.