Roma, Roma-Ma, Gaga, Ga Ga Ga!

Are men and women treated differently when it comes to mental illness?

Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire discuss the curious cases of Britney Spears vs Michael Jackson.

Or maybe its generational, because Olympian Simone Biles is getting support (mostly)

from all over (mostly) for bowing out of Olympic events to focus on her mental health.

Plus, why on Earth does Kelly Clarkson have to pay her husband $200,000 a MONTH

in spousal and child support? And will Brangelina ever actually be divorced?

We sing Happy Birthday to Claire! And congratulations to Lady Gaga for winning

the Olympic Gold in Taekwondo! (Or not…)

