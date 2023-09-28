Rolling Stones Tease New Song With Stevie Wonder & Lady Gaga

The Rolling Stones have released a teaser clip of one of their new songs, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” featuring Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga.

The band shared a short video on their social media, which you can see below. The entire song will be released on Thursday.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” will appear on the Stones’ upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, which is set for release on Oct. 20. It’s the band’s first album of all original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, plus their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

So far, they’ve released one track from the album, “Angry,” which premiered with a video.

