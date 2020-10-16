Rolling Art Galleries

Two sisters from Ireland are utilizing art’s power to allow people to express themselves via their wheelchairs.

Together, they’ve created Izzy Wheels, a company that sells wheelchair covers that encourage self-expression.

There is some pretty incredible power in art. It’s one of the biggest forms of self-expression

out there and has incredibly therapeutic benefits.

Izzy was born with Spina Bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down.

According to the Izzy Wheels website, Izzy “has always seen her wheelchair

as a symbol of freedom but never felt it expressed her personality.”

Ailbhe used her college project to come up with a solution for Izzy,

and everyone else with a desire to add personality to their wheelchair.

She worked on creating wheelchair covers and came up with multiple designs in bright, diverse colors.