Roll up Your Sleeve for Free Krispy Kreme

Over the years, Krispy Kreme hasn’t shied away from giving away free doughnuts —

Whether it’s for celebrating National Doughnut Day, wearing a costume on Halloween, or talking like a pirate on International Talk Like a Pirate Day. And when COVID-19 vaccines started rolling out, the doughnut chain was one of the first brands to offer freebies just for getting vaccinated.

Now, this week, Krispy Kreme is significantly upping their commitment to trading free doughnuts for supporting our medical community by offering a free dozen doughnuts to anyone who donates blood or platelets until the end of the month.

On January 11, the American Red Cross announced its first-ever national blood crisis as declines in the number of people donating during the pandemic, coupled with poor winter weather, have led to the country’s worst blood shortage in over a decade. January is also National Blood Donor Month, so Krispy Kreme has stepped up their support: Showing your donation sticker or a confirmation on the Red Cross blood donor app will earn you 12 free Original Glazed doughnuts until January 31. (Full details can be found here.)