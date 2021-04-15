Rod Stewart vinyl box set features four of his biggest albums, plus a bonus LP of ‘Encores’

Rhino

Blow the dust off your turntable: Some of Rod Stewart‘s most popular albums are coming to you in a new vinyl box set, along with some outtakes and rarities.

The collection, Rod Stewart 1975-1978, features the rocker’s first four albums for Warner Records: Atlantic Crossing, A Night on the Town, Footloose & Fancy Free and Blondes Have More Fun. Collectively, those albums featured some of Rod’s most enduring hits, including “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Hot Legs,” “I Don’t Want to Talk About It,” “You’re In My Heart,” “Sailing” and “I Was Only Joking.”

The albums have been out of print on vinyl for decades, and now being reissued with replica sleeves and newly-remastered sound, all packed in an iridescent box. The package arrives June 4; you can now pre-order it at Rhino.com. Don’t have a turntable? You can also get it digitally.

In a statement, Rod says, “It’s extraordinary for me to look back on this era of my career. I think fans will enjoy experiencing these songs on vinyl. I know I did.”

In addition to those four albums, the box set also includes an LP called Encores 1975-1978, featuring 10 outtakes from the recording sessions of all four albums, including alternate takes and cover versions.

Here’s the track listing for Encores 1975-1978:

Side One

“Holy Cow” – with Booker T. & The MG’s

“To Love Somebody” – with Booker T. & The MG’s

“Return To Sender” – with Booker T. & The MG’s

“Rosie” – Early Version

“Get Back” – Alternate Version

Side Two

“You Really Got A Hold On Me” *

“Honey, Let Me Be Your Man” *

“Lost Love” *

“Silver Tongue” *

“Don’t Hang Up” *



* previously unreleased

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.